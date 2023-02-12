A St. Louis man faces drug charges in Madison County, after a traffic stop early Friday on Interstate 55.
Bethalto police say they pulled-over 37-year-old Otis Martin for a traffic violation and found various drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana.
Martin’s charged with one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. That’s a Class X felony.
He’s also charged with one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.
Bond was set at $150,000.
Bethalto police say they found 27 grams of crack cocaine in Martin’s car, as well as nine grams of powder cocaine, 12 grams of meth, and 37 grams of marijuana.