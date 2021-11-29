A suspect in a fatal Alton shooting in August 2018 has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.
Jordan T. Jackson, 23, of St. Louis entered the plea last week and has been sentenced to 26 years in prison in the killing of Keron W. Hickman, 23.
Two others were injured in the incident at 2 a.m. Aug. 26, 2018, at a home in the 100 block of West 19th Street. One of the other victims has suffered paralysis after being shot in the back, according to the official charges, while a third victim was shot in the knee. Markell J. Taylor, 21, of Godfrey has already pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder in the case. Three other suspects from St. Louis are still awaiting trial: Kiondo Jones, 22; Bryanna L. Kingcade, 22; and Daelin Hampton, 21, each charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons.