Charges have been filed against an alleged impaired driver who tried to flee from police early Monday morning. 44-year-old John Nappier of East Alton is charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence 5th Subsequent, Failure to Report an Accident Causing Personal Injury or Death, 2 counts of Aggravated Battery, Criminal Damage to Government Supported Property, Resisting a Peace Officer Causing Injury, and Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer.
Just after midnight, a South Roxana officer attempted a traffic stop but Nappier allegedly fled the scene and later crashed with another vehicle in East Alton. The suspect vehicle then fled that scene with heavy damage, while the driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. Officers located the suspect vehicle parked behind a closed business on Fosterburg Road in Alton and Nappier again is accused of fleeing from police. The suspect vehicle allegedly rammed the South Roxana Police Chief’s vehicle in an attempt to elude capture, but eventually crashed in Godfrey and tried to escape on foot but was quickly captured. The Illinois State Police was called in to assist with the crash investigations and East Alton Police and the Madison County Sheriff's Office also assisted with the case.