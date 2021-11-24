A juvenile is in custody, accused of a carjacking this (Wednesday) morning in Alton. Just before 5:30am Alton Police were called to the 200 block of E. 7th Street in response to the incident. The victim was shaken but otherwise uninjured.
According to information from the Alton Police Department, the victim was walking towards their car, when a suspect armed with a handgun and wearing all dark clothing approached the victim demanding the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect fled the area, after stealing the vehicle. A short time later, the stolen vehicle and the suspect were located in the area of Thorpe St. and Harrison St. in Alton. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.