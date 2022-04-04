One person is in custody following a pursuit early Monday morning that took officers from South Roxana into East Alton, Alton, and Godfrey. Police were initially attempting to pull over what they believed to be was an impaired driver, but the driver fled, causing two accidents along the way before finally being taken into custody thanks to the work of multiple departments.
Just after midnight, a South Roxana officer attempted to stop an alleged impaired driver in the village who then fled from the officer but later crashed with another vehicle in East Alton. The suspect vehicle fled the scene with heavy damage, while the driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. Officers then located the suspect vehicle parked behind a closed business on Fosterburg Road in Alton and the suspect again fled from police. The suspect vehicle allegedly rammed the South Roxana Police Chief’s vehicle in an attempt to elude capture, but eventually crashed in Godfrey and tried to escape on foot but was quickly captured. The Illinois State Police was called in to assist with the crash investigations and East Alton Police and the Madison County Sheriff's Office also assisted with the case. Charges are pending against the driver.