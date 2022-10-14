Construction on a Starbucks that is planned for where the Alton Shop ‘n Save gas station once operated is still expected to begin soon, but the project has suffered some delays. Originally the hope was to get dirt moving months ago, but soil contamination issues had to be rectified first.
Now, Alton’s Director of Planning and Development Greg Caffey tells The Big Z it’s the supply chain.
Nearby, construction is underway on a new Holiday Inn at the former golf course property. An adjacent “fast casual” restaurant is also being planned, although Caffey did not confirm the brand