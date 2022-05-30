The 17th annual Sunset Service at the Alton National Cemetery will close out the Memorial Day weekend. The service will take place today 6:30pm at the cemetery off Pearl Street just north of Broadway. If you plan to attend, you’re encouraged to bring your own chair or a blanket, but some seating will be available.
Organizer Richard Baird tells the Big Z a wreath laying ceremony was held the past two years without a crowd due to the pandemic, so it will be nice to be back to an in-person event. He says to see where the cemetery is now, compared to the condition it was in nearly 20 years ago, is satisfying:
The event will feature patriotic musical selections, a few words from guest speakers and will close with the playing of taps. The ceremony should last 45 minutes to an hour and again begins this evening at 6:30