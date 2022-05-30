Sunset ceremony returns to Alton

The front entrance of the Alton National Cemetery at 600 Pearl St.

The 17th annual Sunset Service at the Alton National Cemetery will close out the Memorial Day weekend.  The service will take place today 6:30pm at the cemetery off Pearl Street just north of Broadway.  If you plan to attend, you’re encouraged to bring your own chair or a blanket, but some seating will be available.

Organizer Richard Baird tells the Big Z a wreath laying ceremony was held the past two years without a crowd due to the pandemic, so it will be nice to be back to an in-person event.  He says to see where the cemetery is now, compared to the condition it was in nearly 20 years ago, is satisfying:

Baird - sunset service 2022

The event will feature patriotic musical selections, a few words from guest speakers and will close with the playing of taps.  The ceremony should last 45 minutes to an hour and again begins this evening at 6:30