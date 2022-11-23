The proposed Sunnybrook housing development in Alton is again the topic of some passionate discussion at Alton City Hall. There are those wanting to stop the project from happening that say the construction permits were issued improperly. The city’s legal counsel says the courts have ruled in favor of the development moving forward.
The issue prompted this exchange between 2nd Ward Alderwoman Carolyn MacAfee and Mayor David Goins.
The permit was issued by the Planning & Development office, which echoed the legal opinion that denying the permit would open up the city to litigation. Sunnybrook has been the topic of much controversy for years. The development would turn several acres along Washington Avenue into a development with 11 buildings containing 40 housing units.