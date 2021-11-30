The proposed Sunnybrook housing development in Alton is the focus of a lawsuit seeking to stop it from being built. Filed November 12, the suit seeks a declaratory judgement and injunction to stop development of the land on Washington Avenue. The suit is being brought by Victoria Rose, LLC.
A permit allowing construction to move forward on the project was filed in September, but this latest action puts the project on hold again. Alton Mayor David Goins tells The Big Z he was advised of this new lawsuit by the corporation counselor.
The suit, filed by Attorney Brian Kalb of Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb of Edwardsville names the city, Sunnybrook, Keller Construction, and Morrisey Construction as defendants. A spokesman from the law firm has not been available for comment.