Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly overnight. Storms may produce some hail. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly overnight. Storms may produce some hail. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.