Godfrey officials, state legislators and family and friends of Eldon “Twirp” Williams gathered Saturday to dedicate a stretch of Godfrey Road in memory of the civic leader.
The state highway from Alton-Wood River Sportsman’s Club to Stamper Lane is now the Eldon “Twirp” Williams Memorial Highway. Mayor Mike McCormick said the village worked with state Rep. Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) and state Sen. Rachelle Aud-Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) to guide the renaming process through the General Assembly. The Illinois Department of Transportation installed the sign Thursday morning.
In remarks prior to the unveiling, McCormick shared memories of his friend.
Williams’ wife, Jacquelyn, was one of about 40 people attending the ceremony. She said Williams was dedicated to Godfrey.
His daughter, JoEllen Williams-Archerd, thanked the audience for participating and continuing to honor her father.
Williams, an Air Force veteran, was the Godfrey tax assessor for 40 years and a Realtor at Landmark Realty in Godfrey. He served as village trustee from 1999 until his death on Oct. 16, 2018, at age 87. A gunman fatally shot him as he was preparing to show a house. His killer was sentenced to 80 years in prison.