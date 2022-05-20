When Jim Dodd died last year, fellow Alton resident Bill Stoutenborough was picked to fill out his unexpired term on the Madison County Board. Now, Stoutenborough wants to earn the District 9 position for a full term and has announced his bid to run for the office in the fall election.
As a Democrat he has no opponent in the primary, so he will not face an opponent until November. Stoutenborough tells The Big Z why he wants to win the seat.
Stoutenborough will face Republican Bruce Egelhoff in the General Election on November 8. You can hear the full interview with Stoutenborough here: