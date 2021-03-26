Godfrey Trustee and candidate for mayor, Mark Stewart, has been listening to the mayor’s comments, reading the mayor’s website and mailer: “I have never taken a raise since I have been mayor” or “I rejected the board imposed pay raise.”
“In the YWCA mayoral forum on March 15, the question of the mayor’s salary question finally came up. Although it appeared the mayor did not really want to admit it, he admitted he had accepted a raise and that he did not refuse a raise in 2017,” Stewart stated. “Yet, it still states ‘no raise’ on his website, and in his mailer to the voters, so does he hope nobody was listening or found out? My concern is not that he accepted the increase, but that he is hiding it.”
The facts are the mayor received a $10,000 (28.5 percent) per year raise starting in May-June 2017 and has received a full salary of $45,000 per year since, for $40,000 in raises over four years. For some odd reason, maybe to fit a political narrative, the mayor has said and continues to state in his publications that he has never taken a raise, which in fact is not true, no matter how you say it. The voters will need to decide why he would do this.
On the idea of term limits, why did the mayor go against his word (to run only two terms) to the residents, not only once four years ago, but again by running for a fourth term. Term limits are available at every election whether the officeholder wants to honor their word or not. The residents of Godfrey have the ultimate term limit decision.
“My plans are quite simple, and they will be a sure thing,” Stewart stated. “I plan to accept the full salary as mayor and I most definitely will not run for more than two terms if elected. Bottom line, 100 percent, I will always be straightforward and honest with residents on these and all matters. I will demand the same from my administration or they will not be around long.”
Details about Stewart and his solutions for Godfrey can be found at MarkStewartforGodfreyMayor.com.