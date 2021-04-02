Godfrey Trustee and mayoral candidate Mark Stewart encourages every eligible, registered Godfrey voter, who has not voted by mail or voted early, to exercise their right to vote on Tuesday, April 6.
Election Day voting is available for all eligible, registered Godfrey voters at their normal polling location in Godfrey on Tuesday. To find a polling place, click here or visit www.Madisonvotes.com to locate your particular Godfrey location. On election day, you must vote at your specific polling place based on your voting precinct number. See number list below.
If you are not yet registered or have moved and have not changed your residency, the County Clerk’s office within the Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St. in Edwardsville, offers same-day registration and voting. For more information, visit www.Madisonvotes.com. You can still register and vote after the registration deadline but only at the Edwardsville office above.
Election Day voting at Godfrey polling places is conducted from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, only. You must have proper proof of registration and residency for proper voting, commonly a driver’s license, state identification card or voter’s registration card. If you do not have one of those items available, contact the County Clerk’s office at (618) 692-6290 for other options.
Godfrey polling places are as follows: Precincts 1, 2, 5, 8 and 15: Godfrey KC Hall, 1713 Stamper Lane; Precincts 3, 6 and 7: Resurrection Church, 1211 W. Homer Adams Parkway; Precincts 4 and 14: Church of the Nazarene, 1800 W. Delmar; Precincts 9, 11 and 12: Christway Church: 1200 Airport Road; Precinct 10: Godfrey Village Hall, 6810 Godfrey Road; Precinct 13: Abundant Life Church 3986, Humbert Road.
Tuesday, April 6, will be the voters’ last chance to make their voices heard and select their choice in the Godfrey consolidated election for mayor, village trustees (board), the Godfrey Fire Protection District bond issue, Lewis and Clark Community College Trustees (board) and other local and regional offices.
For more information, visit MarkStewartforGodfreyMayor.com.