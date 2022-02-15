Work continues on a sewer separation project in Alton that continues to impact north-south travel on a portion of Alby Street. The street is currently closed from 6th Street north to 7th Street, with future closures north and east of Alby/7th Street starting this week. Portions of the road will be closed well into the spring.
Illinois American Water spokesperson Karen Cotton tells The Big Z the project is an ambitious one.
7th Street from George to Mechanic Street is closed, and pavement restoration is ongoing on 7th Street east of the square to George Street. Elsewhere, Danforth Street will be closing in the next week or two to all thru traffic to allow for sewer installation work. Douglas Street, between State and Lincoln Streets is closed to thru traffic for sewer installation work. Joesting Avenue will close in the next week or two to all traffic and will continue to be closed for several weeks.