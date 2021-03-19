A 34-year-old St. Charles, Mo., woman died Thursday after a tractor-trailer truck hit her stalled vehicle on I-70.
According to Illinois State Police District 11, the victim was traveling east at milepost 18 in a 2016 Toyota passenger car that stalled in the right lane. A 2020 eastbound Freightliner tractor-trailer failed to reduce speed and hit the stalled Toyota at about 12:46 p.m.
The truck driver, Gursimran Singh, 25, and passenger, Lakhdeer Singh, 22, both of Halifax, Nova Scotia, refused medical attention.
Police did not identify the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
All eastbound lanes closed for the investigation and were reopened at about 4:30 p.m.