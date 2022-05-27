Members of the gallery laughed openly multiple times as they listened to a plan supported by three members of the Wood River City Council to remove interim City Manager Wade Stahlhut and replace him with Public Services Director Steve Palen. In a special meeting Thursday night called by council members Scott Tweedy and Sonya Hagaman, the council discussed a plan that would dilute the city’s current nepotism policy, appoint Palen, and create a new assistant city manager position filled by Police Chief Brad Wells.
The assistant city manager position was seen as needed to prevent Palen from directly supervising relatives who work for the city. As the plan was unveiled, Mayor Tom Stahlcup had to gavel the crowd laughter three times, once reminding them that the room could be cleared.
Mayor Stahlcup told the Big Z after the meeting he knew nothing of the proposed deal until last weekend:
Councilman Jeremy Plank said he understood the residents’ frustration:
Resident Chuck Johanson agreed:
In the end, councilman Leroy Duncan, who also reportedly supports the plan, was absent, leaving the council deadlocked at 2-2, with Stahlcup and Plank voting against it, and likely sending the measure to the agenda of the next council meeting June 6.