On Friday a Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge deemed the governor’s mask and COVID-19 vaccine mandates in schools null and void. She ordered districts to temporarily halt requiring masks and excluding children from school and stop requiring vaccines or testing for teachers unless there’s individual due process. One local district that has gone to a mask-optional policy is the Southwestern School District.
Southwestern School District Superintendent Kyle Hacke tells The Big Z their rationale.
He says no matter the final decision, there will be a portion of the population that is not pleased with whatever that ruling may be.
Hacke says schools just want to know whether the governor’s office, IDPH, and ISBE have the right to mandate what they say they do.