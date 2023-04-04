Three incumbents faced one challenger for the South Roxana Village Board, with three seats available. Unofficially, newcomer Anna Bradfoot will join incumbents TJ Callahan and Gregory Adams. Adams beat fellow incumbent and his wife Tammy Adams by one vote, and that could change once mail-in ballots are counted once the window to receive those has closed.
- By Doug Jenkins - Big Z Media
