Some members of the Alton City Council want the city’s Amphitheater Commission to come to them before making any large decisions. As two alderwomen were absent and the commission chair may speak to the issue Wednesday, the Committee of the Whole laid over an ordinance change that would require the Commission to get council approval before entering into contracts, leases, licenses, and other similar binding commitments.
This move was discussed at a recent meeting at which the amount of money being spent on bringing some acts to the venue was brought into question. The Amphitheater has its own budget, which is augmented by event sponsorships. The committee has also given its blessing to a resolution authorizing a Request for Proposals for a “Guaranteed Energy Savings Project.” This is a move aimed at making the Police and Fire departments, Public Works, and City Hall more efficient. The full council will meet Wednesday at 6:30pm at City Hall to discuss these and other topics.