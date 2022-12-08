An Alton Alderwoman is announcing the return of an annual skating party. Rosie Brown is hosting the 7th annual “Socks for Tots” drive during November and December. She says their skating party will be held Saturday, December 17 at Skateway in Granite City.
Brown tells The Big Z there is a limited amount of room on the bus.
The buses will pick up and drop off from Oakwood Development and the Webster Temple Church. The sign-up deadline is next Wednesday, December 13. For more information, call 618-580-2394.