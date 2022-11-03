An Alton Alderwoman is announcing the return of a sock collection drive for kids in the city. Rosie Brown is hosting the 7th annual “Socks for Tots” drive during November and December. Her goal is to provide over 5,000 pairs of socks to Alton’s schools and select organizations
She tells The Big Z the drive continues to provide for the children of the community.
She says the socks will be given to children throughout the area. You can drop off socks at boxes located around the Alton and Wood River. For more information, call 618-580-2394.
Boxes will be placed in several venues in our community including the Alton and Wood River Rotary Clubs, Alton Democratic Party, YWCA, City Hall, Today’s Beauty, Bluff City, US Nails, Lovettes, Athletico, New Beginning, Turning Heads, Marcia’s Daycare, Maxine’s Daycare, Boys and Girls Club, Next Step Basketball Academy at the Catholic Children’s Home, Webster Temple Church, Alton High, Alton Middle School, East Elementary, West Elementary, Lovejoy, Gilson Brown, Mark Twain, Lewis and Clark Elementary, Turning Heads.
Please make your monetary donations to Socks for Tots LLC. 1109 Central Ave, Alton, IL 62002.