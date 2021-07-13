A kitchen fire in Alton on Monday caused enough smoke to apparently claim two dogs living at the residence with their owners. Alton fire crews responded to the call around 1:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Alfaretta. No people were injured, although one woman who pulled the dogs from the home was treated for smoke inhalation. It appears two pit bulls likely died of smoke inhalation from the blaze, which was out by the time firefighters arrived.
Authorities say it appears the fire may have started with an air fryer that may have been left on when the owners briefly left the home. The fire burned a small part of the kitchen but was out when the owners returned to find smoke throughout the home. Firefighters attempted life-saving efforts on the animals in the front yard of the home without success. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.