The Veterans Assistance Commission of Madison County is hoping a yard sign campaign will save lives.
It bought 100 signs to be placed in front of homes and other properties along Fosterburg Road. They ask drivers to slow down and not pass other cars on the two-lane road.
In late July, Navy veteran Sean Foster was killed when a car trying to pass hit his vehicle.
The signs are available for pickup at Foster Township Hall most weekdays from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. There's also a night pickup on Monday, Nov. 15, at the township hall from 6-7 p.m.
The program is only for property owners on Fosterburg Road.