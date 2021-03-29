Six of the elected county officials in Madison County have endorsed Mayor Mike McCormick for re-election on April 6.
“I have been impressed with how well Godfrey is fiscally managed,” Treasurer Chris Slusser stated. “Under Mike’s leadership, there is no debt and he has never raised taxes — in fact, in seven of the years Mike has cut taxes.”
“Mayor McCormick has been particularly creative in helping the business community during this COVID crisis,” Circuit Clerk Tom McRae added. “His plan with the gift cards for local businesses was hugely successful and benefited both residents and local families.”
“As an auditor and a CPA, I especially appreciate the day- to-day attention to detail Mayor McCormick has provided the citizens of Godfrey,” Auditor David Michael said. “This attention has saved the taxpayers significant amounts of money during his tenure.”
“The work Mayor McCormick has done on the parks in Godfrey is a great benefit to the students of the area,” Regional Superintendent of Schools Rob Werden said. “The lighted ball fields and turf on the soccer fields are great additions to a great town.”
State’s Attorney Tom Haine had previously endorsed the mayor.
“Mayor Mike is tried and tested,” Haine said. “He has exhibited years of strong, safety-first leadership.”
And County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler summed it up, stating, “Mayor McCormick is simply the gold standard of mayors in Madison County.”