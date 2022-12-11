A Metro-East law firm announces it has filed suit against the city of Saint Louis and the Saint Louis Metropolitan Police Department officer who shot a man dead in December 2019.
On behalf of the victim’s mother, Tammy Bufford, Sivia Law is asking for a jury trial in U.S. District court of eastern Missouri.
According to civil action paperwork filed Thursday December 8th, the family is questioning claims made by police in the shooting death of Cortez Bufford.
The shooting happened in a darkened alley, after Bufford ran from officers following an encounter at a nearby gas station.
The lawsuit raises questions about whether Officer Lucas Roethlisberger could actually see Bufford pointing a gun at him when he began firing the shots the took Bufford’s life, and if Bufford actually had a gun on him at all.