Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine’s William Seaton, clinical associate professor in the Department of Clinical Dentistry, has received the Greater St. Louis Dental Society’s Gold Medal Award, the highest honor bestowed by the society.
The award recognizes Seaton’s dedicated service to the profession of dentistry, and was presented during the society’s annual Installation of Officers and Awards Ceremony on April 11 in Cottleville, Mo.
“I feel honored and privileged to have been chosen for this award,” Seaton said. “I have worked with numerous people in the Greater St. Louis Dental Society over the years, many of whom have done as I have — said ‘yes’ when asked to serve on a committee or to chair a committee or council. I have been blessed to work with some dedicated people through the years and have made lasting friendships.”
In 2007, Seaton became a full-time faculty member after 25 years of private practice. He is course director for dental morphology, teaches occlusion, and works with third- and fourth-year students in the clinic. He continues to practice one day a week at Healthy Smiles of St. Louis.
“I have enjoyed providing good dental care through my practice, and enjoy interacting with and helping to shape the careers of my students,” he said. “I have always remained a ‘student’ through continued dental education courses that have helped me keep up with the many changes that have occurred in the profession.”
Seaton graduated from the University of Missouri School of Dentistry in 1982. Following graduation, he worked as an associate in two dental practices before purchasing a dental practice in 1983 in south St. Louis. In 1987, he purchased the practice of classmate Joe Shea and moved into his office. He stayed there until moving to his final office in Crestwood in 1994.
Seaton has been active in organized dentistry since earning his degree. He served on the MDA House of Delegates from 1984-2019, and has been on several councils and committees with the GSLDS, including the Board of Directors. He is a past president of the GSLDS and has served on the Council of Scientific Sessions as co-chair and twice as chair. He has also served on the Peer Review Committee and was chair from 2017-19.