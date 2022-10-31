November 11 is Veteran’s Day and local veterans can celebrate with free dental care provided by the Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine. For the fifth year, the SIU main dental clinic on College Avenue in Alton will offer free dental care services to veterans. Dr. Katie Kosten tells the Big Z several services are provided.
Last year, more than 100 veterans received free dental care during the annual event. Over the last four years, the event has provided 180 thousand dollars of free dental care to veterans.