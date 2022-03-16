Federal regulatory officials have authorized the restart of the Marathon Oil Pipeline following a massive cleanup effort that has lasted almost a week. About 165-thousand gallons of crude oil leaked from the pipeline last week near Edwardsville. A local Sierra Club official wants the regulatory agencies to keep a close eye on this and other pipelines in the future.
Virginia Woulfe-Beile, co-Project Coordinator for the Sierra Club located in Alton tells The Big Z the pipeline infrastructure is aging, and this leak is a symptom of that.
The leak was discovered last Friday morning near Highways 143 and 159. In addition to immediate clean up response, Sierra Club urges the Illinois Attorney General’s office to hold Marathon responsible for identifying the cause of the spill, and for investigating and remedying the long-term effects that the spillage of crude oil in groundwater and soil may have on the health and safety of the community, environment, and Cahokia Creek.
You can hear her full comments here: