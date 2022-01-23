It's been a busy Saturday night for first responders in East Alton. Shots were fired in the parking lot near the East Alton Ice Arena at EastGate Plaza at about 8pm. A little while later a fire broke out at the nearby Club Fitness, also at the plaza.
The fire has resulted in the business posting on its Facebook page that it will be closed until further notice. According to East Alton Fire Chief Tim Quigley, it appears to have been an electrical fire that started in an HVAC unit on the roof. It was extinguished quickly and ventilation took about an hour. At least one person was shot in the earlier gunfire incident. Their condition is unknown. One person was taken into custody at the Circle K convenience store across the street, but it is not known if these incidents are connected. We'll update this story as details become available.