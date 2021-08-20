Illinois American Water continues to work on a sewer separation project in downtown Alton and other parts of the city.
On Thursday, the project on Market Street was delayed briefly during a gas leak, but it is making progress from Broadway north on Market Street eventually crossing Third Street. Other work is being done on several streets off State Street, including Danforth and Lincoln streets.
The larger project in downtown Alton still has a section of Broadway closed between Alby and Piasa, although most businesses in that corridor remain open to foot traffic. Market Street between Broadway and Third Street was closed earlier this week as crews began the next segment. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes around the area to avoid delays and not to drive around barricades. Access to the Big Z studios on Market Street is very limited and parking may be a block or two away, but the office remains open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays or call (618) 465-3535.