Work is expected to continue on a sewer separation project in Alton through the winter, making adjustments for the weather as needed.
The work is being done in the areas known as Turner Tract, Shields Valley, and Piasa Valley. About 6 miles of sanitary sewer main will be installed over the course of the project.
There are street closures on Chamberlain Street, which is near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Broadway, as well as a portion of Lincoln Street a couple of blocks to the west of State Street. Illinois American Water spokesperson Karen Cotton explained some of the impacts.
In what appears to the biggest impact for travelers, Alby Street is closed from Seventh Street to Fourth Street. Associated with this part of the project are closures of Sixth Street between Market Street and Easton with future work progressing to Alton Street. Fifth Street is closed from Alby Street to Court Street, with the closing of Court Street coming soon.