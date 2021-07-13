A sewer separation project is underway in downtown Alton. A section of Broadway between Piasa and Alby has been shut down to allow the contractor to begin the work, and part of Market Street will also be closed once the first phase is complete. The work should take around three weeks, weather permitting.
When Illinois American Water acquired the Alton Regional Wastewater system, the company agreed to address requirements from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to remedy combined sewer overflows. An investment of $50 million over a decade will be made to separate portions of the combined system in Alton.
Access to the Big Z Media studios (227 Market St.) will be impacted by the road closure and parking near the office and studio might be challenging. You are invited to call (618) 465-3535 ahead before you make the trip to see if you can conduct business over the phone.