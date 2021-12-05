The two U.S. senators from Illinois are hoping President Biden will use his powers to get Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site adopted into the national park system.
Democrats Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth sent a letter to the White House, asking Biden to invoke his authority under the federal Antiquities Act.
The push to make Cahokia Mounds a national park is something Durbin has been advocating since at least 2014.
Two years after that, a park service study found the site meets its four criteria for inclusion: significance, suitability, feasibility, and need for NPS management.
The senators say they consider Cahokia Mounds to be an important archeological and cultural resource that represents the people and landscapes that once made up one of America’s first cities in the Western Hemisphere.