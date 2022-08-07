The U.S. Senate has given approval to more than $178 million for Illinois projects in the Senate’s draft Fiscal Year 2023 appropriations bills. The projects include local water, sewer, and technology projects.
In Alton, $500,000 has been approved for a broadband connectivity data center. In Wood River, a portion of $3.5 million to be split with Belleville will cover some of the cost of a sewer rehab project. Wood River Mayor Tom Stalcup tells The Big Z Phase 1 covers the area bound by St. Louis Avenue, Old St. Louis Road, Edwardsville Road, and Highway 143.
The appropriations bills must be conferenced with the House bills before they are finalized. No word yet on when that may happen.