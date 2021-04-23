Citing safety concerns from the Wood River community following an unexpected power plant demolition, state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) has advanced an initiative through the Senate requiring any property owner planning to demolish a power plant to notify surrounding communities.
“Out of respect for the Metro East residents who were startled by an unexpected power plant demolition a few months ago, this proposal works to require communities to be made aware before work can begin,” Crowe said. “Residents also deserve to be notified of potential environmental concerns and health risks.”
Earlier this year, residents of the Metro East were alarmed when they heard explosions from the decommissioned Wood River Power Station without warning.
The initiative amends the Environmental Protection Act by requiring the owner of a coal power plant to notify both the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and populations within 25 miles of the site at least 60 days before commencing a demolition.
Under the proposal, the notice must include details on the scheduled date and time of the demolition, potential contaminants emitted by the project, and any preventative measures implemented to control, mitigate or prevent pollution.
“Residents’ safety remains my number one priority,” Crowe said. “As a courtesy to the community that will be affected by a demolition, residents must be aware of the plan and any health concerns that may arise from it.”
Senate Bill 1920 passed the Senate and moves for further consideration in the House.