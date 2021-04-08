Godfrey Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra is advising local residents and motorists to plan for temporary detours next week.
The Godfrey Streets/Public Works Department will temporarily close a section of Pearl Street for three days to conduct road repair work. Closing will be from 7 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, until 3 p.m. Thursday, April 15. Pearl Street will be closed from Godfrey Road to Lake Drive. Lake Drive will remain open.
Construction work will take place on Pearl Street between Godfrey Road and Lake Drive. All traffic needing access of Pearl Street west of Lake Drive will need to access from Humbert Road.