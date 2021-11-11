Scooter company eyes up Alton
- By Doug Jenkins - WBGZ Radio
A plan that could bring electric scooter rentals to Alton streets is momentarily on hold. The proposal from Bird Rides was laid over in committee Monday night, as two aldermen were absent, and no representatives from the company were in attendance.
If approved as is, the proposal would make the scooters available for rent between 4am and midnight. Greg Caffey, Director of Planning and Development for the city tells The Big Z this would not be a partnership with the company.
Anyone over 17 could rent the scooters, and they would be treated similarly to bicycles as far as the rules of the road by which they would have to abide. The proposal could come back at the next meeting for consideration.
