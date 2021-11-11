A plan that could bring electric scooter rentals to Alton streets is momentarily on hold. The proposal from Bird Rides was laid over in committee Monday night, as two aldermen were absent, and no representatives from the company attended.
If approved as is, the proposal would make the scooters available for rent between 4 a.m. and midnight. Greg Caffey, director of planning and development for the city, said this would not be a partnership with the company.
Anyone older than 17 could rent the scooters, and they would be treated similarly to bicycles as far as rules of the road by which they would have to abide. The proposal could come back at the next meeting for consideration.