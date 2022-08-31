The Alton City Council recently gave approval to Schwegel’s and The Conservatory to establish video gambling in their establishments. Owners at both places say it is necessary to have gaming to survive financially. The owner of Schwegel’s says he’s ready to move forward as soon as he gets the go-ahead from the state.
Mike Schwegel gives The Big Z a status update.
He tells The Big Z where he’s thinking about putting it.
The city council in approving Schwegel’s and The Conservatory said they have now capped the number of those licenses available, but two other business owners claim they had applications in the works at the time of the cut-off. No word on whether the city council will reconsider its stance on the issue.