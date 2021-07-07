The Alton School Board voted to seat a new member Tuesday morning. Christina M. Milien will fill the vacancy created after May's resignation of newly elected Alton Fourth Ward alderwoman Rosetta Brown. After the board conducted a public search to fill the seat in May and June, they decided on Milien, a 2000 Alton High School graduate.
Milien holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia, completed her master’s program at SLU and holds a juris doctorate from SLU School of Law. She currently is a senior associate attorney with the Mandarich Law Group. Milien is also a parent to two Alton School District students and spends time serving in the Shalom City of Peace Church in St. Louis.