The annual Elijah P. Lovejoy Week in Alton will be a scaled-down version this year. The kickoff will be a music festival at Alton High School in the gymnasium on Thursday at 7pm. It had been held at Lovejoy Elementary School in the past.
Trustee Ed Gray tells The Big Z why the change was made this year.
Since it is being held inside of the school, masks will be required. On Tuesday, November 9th, Lovejoy Day will be recognized at the Lovejoy Monument at the Alton City Cemetery. The program begins at noon with speakers, an invocation, laying of a wreath, and the reading of a proclamation by Alton Mayor David Goins.