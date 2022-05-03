Bucket Brigade is not gone, it’s slowly coming back to life. That’s the word from the co-chairman of the program and president of Pride, Inc., who says “don’t give up on us." Karen Wilson says they are retooling this year’s effort.
One of the challenges is getting momentum back after the pandemic halted efforts over the past couple of years. Wilson talks to The Big Z about what the plan is for this year:
Several dozen senior students from Marquette Catholic High School in Alton painted five homes with Bucket Brigade last week.
