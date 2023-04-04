In Roxana, four candidates vied for three spots. Challenger Bob Newberry received 31% of the vote, incumbent Robert Kelly got 26%, and challenger Jason John received 24% of the vote. Incumbent Chris White was voted out, receiving 19%. Trustee Dale Raymond did not run for reelection.
