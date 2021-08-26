The Roxana High School football field conversion to turf is complete. The “Dirt2Turf” campaign has reached the point to where Charlie Raich field — the football field at the school — is now ready to go for this weekend’s season opener.
Athletic Director Mark Briggs said the field was dedicated at last week’s Blue/Gold scrimmage.
He says the soccer and practice field is being wrapped up, with work next week expected to include the addition of sand to the field and the creation of lines for the soccer field. Briggs expects the field to be released to the school next Friday. You can learn more about the project through at www.roxanadirt2turf.com.