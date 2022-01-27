In the coming weeks, students, staff, and their families will be able to take advantage of a school-based health center at Roxana High School. The plan is being rolled out in cooperation with SIHF Healthcare and will support all families in grades K-12.
The facility will be able to perform COVID testing and a host of other services like physicals and immunizations, as well as sick visits. Roxana High School Principal Jason Dandurand tells The Big Z they will start with a mobile medical unit.
Most insurances will be accepted, as well as Medicaid. There will be a discount for those without insurance. Appointments are preferred, and again that number is 618-578-5703. You can hear the full interview here: