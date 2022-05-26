The Alton City Council has approved a number of temporary street closures for the inaugural Juneteenth Motorcycle Freedom Ride. June 18th will be the day riders will gather at the Henry Street parking lot where the Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market is held, and then head left down Landmarks Boulevard, picking up the route used during the annual MLK motorcade in January.
So that means the procession will turn right on to Piasa Street, which becomes Martin Luther King Drive, to 20th Street then to Statehouse Square and then on to College Avenue before turning north onto Washington Avenue. At that point the ride will head north, winding up at James Killion Park at Salu, where a celebration will be held. The council also suspended the rules and adopted and amendment to the ordinance laying out which legal holidays are recognized by the city, adding Juneteenth, which will be celebrated on June 19th.
In other council action, three more names have been added to the Riverfront Development Commission: Argosy Casino’s Mike Thoma, The Sierra Club’s Christine Favilla, and citizen Leo Portal.