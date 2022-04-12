Getting around parts of upper Alton may be challenging for a while. The contractor doing the initial work on the Illinois Department of Transportation project to resurface Illinois Route 140/111 from Alton to Bethalto began this (Tuesday) morning, one day earlier than originally planned.
The project will eventually mean the resurfacing of the five miles between the Dental School in Alton to the intersection at Quik Trip in Bethalto. IDOT Engineer John Adcock tells The Big Z there will likely be some impact to Gordon Moore Park at times.
He says the work should be done by the start of September if not sooner. There is also road construction on the portion of Brown Street between Worden Avenue and Main Street. That is a City of Alton project that involves resurfacing the road. The Brown Street intersections at Clawson, Seminary, Spaulding, and Dorothy will be closed today, Thursday, and Friday.