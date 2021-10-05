Rotary Park.jpg

A groundbreaking for a new park in Alton is planned for next Monday.

Alton-Godfrey Rotary Park will be located in the grassy area between the Unitarian Church and Marquette Catholic High School along Third Street, just north of Alton City Hall.

The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club is celebrating its centennial this year. Rotary President Steve Schwartz described the vision for the park.

Schwarts - The Layout.mp3

He said they have been raising funds for this park for over a year, and that effort continues. You can donate to the project through The Piasa Foundation. We’ve included their address below. You can also call (618) 541-6258 for more information. Monday’s groundbreaking is scheduled for 5 p.m.

The Piasa Foundation

c/o Andrew Bowen

2913 Eagle Pointe Rd.

Godfrey, IL  62035 

