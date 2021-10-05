A groundbreaking for a new park in Alton is planned for next Monday.
Alton-Godfrey Rotary Park will be located in the grassy area between the Unitarian Church and Marquette Catholic High School along Third Street, just north of Alton City Hall.
The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club is celebrating its centennial this year. Rotary President Steve Schwartz described the vision for the park.
He said they have been raising funds for this park for over a year, and that effort continues. You can donate to the project through The Piasa Foundation. We’ve included their address below. You can also call (618) 541-6258 for more information. Monday’s groundbreaking is scheduled for 5 p.m.
The Piasa Foundation
c/o Andrew Bowen
2913 Eagle Pointe Rd.
Godfrey, IL 62035