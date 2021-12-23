Emma Bohannon of Marquette Catholic High School and Josey Giertz of Alton High School have been named Students of the Month for November by the Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey. As students of the month, both will be eligible for the Student of the Year honor at the conclusion of the school year and the scholarship that goes with it.
Emma Bohannon is the daughter of Don and Melisa Bohannon and is a senior at Marquette Catholic High School. She is a member of Student Council, Students for Soldiers, the Ambassadors Club, the Students Offering Support Club, the Breast Cancer Awareness Club, and was on the 2021 Marquette Homecoming Court. In addition, she boasts a weighted GPA of 4.5, and has been on High Honor Roll since her Freshman year. She is the co-creator of the Students Offering Support Club or SOS Club, which provides a support system for students struggling with mental health issues. Emma plans to attend either Baylor University or the University of Illinois where she will major in Biological Sciences on the Pre-med track with the hopes of becoming a Pediatrician.
Josie Giertz is the daughter of John and Cami Giertz and is a senior at Alton High School. She carries a 4.103 GPA and has been involved in many extracurricular activities and clubs. She is a member of The National Honors Society, has been selected for the dean's list at Lewis and Clark Community College for dual credit classes, has been on high honor roll all four years, and recently received the Southwestern Conference Academic all-conference award. Giertz plans to attend SIUE in the Fall to pursue a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Nursing. Upon graduation, she hopes to be a surgical or critical care nurse and eventually become a certified nurse anesthetist.