The annual Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival returns Saturday afternoon and evening in downtown Edwardsville. The event has grown from a handful of bicycle races into a downtown party. The event was canceled last year amid the pandemic, but organizers are excited to be back.
There is a new race course layout this year that will include new challenges for the riders of various skill levels. Race Director Brian Mulhall said many activities will be part of this event in the Entertainment Zone inside the course.
Downtown Edwardsville will be shut down to traffic around noon, with the first of the races to begin at 3 p.m. and more lasting until 11 p.m., weather permitting. The Edwardsville Rotary Criterium is one of the biggest races in the region, and this year has added the Downtown Dash, a running event for all skill levels at 6 p.m. Runners get a t-shirt, a beverage coupon from Recess, and a coupon for soda, drink and a movie at the Wildey Theatre. For more details, visit https://edwardsvillecriterium.page/